Jubilant Life: Getting back on track

The Jubilant Life Sciences stock has been declining in the first half of FY18 on the back of a muted business performance. A delay in contract manufacturing orders, pricing pressure in generics and integration of an acquisition impacted the company’s margins.

The stock has, however, witnessed a recovery since October on expectations of an improvement in growth outlook. The confidence on the company’s future prospects stems from improving outlook of its pharma segment (radio pharma products) and growing contract manufacturing (CMO) order book. The radio pharma ...