Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net down 12% to Rs 143 crore

firm today reported a 12.32 per cent dip in its consolidated net to Rs 143.71 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.



The company had posted a net of Rs 163.92 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.



Consolidated revenue from operations of the company, however, rose to Rs 1,596.05 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,453.92 crore for the same period year ago, it said."We have started FY 18 on a steady note, with our pharma segment recording its highest ever revenues during the quarter despite margin contraction in the US generics business", Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co- Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said on theThe company continues to focus on operating cash generation to reduce its debt levels and strengthen the balance sheet, they added.Shares of today closed at Rs 703.70 on BSE, down 1.17 per cent from previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)