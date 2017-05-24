Jubilant Life shares jump 7% as Q4 net profits zooms 14-fold

Company
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences, on Wednesday, soared 7 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed nearly 14-fold for the March quarter.

The stock jumped 6.60 per cent to settle at Rs 723 on BSE. Intra-day, it surged 12.45 per cent to Rs 762.70.

At NSE, shares of the company gained 7 per cent to close at Rs 723.30.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 713 crore to Rs 11,516.03 crore.

On the volume front, 4.67 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 32 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences yesterday said its consolidated net profit zoomed nearly 14-fold to Rs 149.03 crore for the March quarter on robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue from operations also rose to Rs 1,641.42 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,515.83 crore for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net profit of the company rose to Rs 574.62 crore as against Rs 386.82 crore a year ago.

