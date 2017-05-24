Jubilant Life shares jump 7% as Q4 net profits zooms 14-fold

of Jubilant Life Sciences, on Wednesday, soared 7 per cent after the company's consolidated net zoomed nearly 14-fold for the March quarter.

The stock jumped 6.60 per cent to settle at Rs 723 on Intra-day, it surged 12.45 per cent to Rs 762.70.

At NSE, of the company gained 7 per cent to close at Rs 723.30.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 713 crore to Rs 11,516.03 crore.

On the volume front, 4.67 lakh of the company were traded on and over 32 lakh changed hands at during the day.

Drug firm yesterday said its consolidated net zoomed nearly 14-fold to Rs 149.03 crore for the March quarter on robust sales.

The company had posted a net of Rs 10.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to

Consolidated total revenue from operations also rose to Rs 1,641.42 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,515.83 crore for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net of the company rose to Rs 574.62 crore as against Rs 386.82 crore a year ago.