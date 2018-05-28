L&T Construction secures two major orders worth Rs 57.04 billion

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 57.04 billion in domestic market.

"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 57.04 billion," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has won two major orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.

The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.

