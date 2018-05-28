L&T Construction secures two major orders worth Rs 57.04 billion

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 57.04 billion in domestic market.

"The water and effluent treatment business of has secured orders worth Rs 57.04 billion," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has won two major orders from the (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.

The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.

L&T shares were trading at Rs 1,358.25 apiece, up 1.08 per cent, from the previous close on the BSE.