L&T Construction secures two major orders worth Rs 57.04 billion

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 57.04 billion in domestic market.
"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 57.04 billion," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.
L&T said it has won two major orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.
The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.
L&T shares were trading at Rs 1,358.25 apiece, up 1.08 per cent, from the previous close on the BSE.
