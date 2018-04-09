(L&T), which is an operational to Ltd, on Monday termed the resolution plan of debt-ridden firm as "discriminatory" and "arbitrary" saying its Rs 9 billion (Rs 900 crore) outstanding has not been given due priority by the (CoC).

L&T, through its claimed it to be an "operational secured creditor" of as it has also contributed into the company by providing plants and machinery, like the other secured creditors of the debt-ridden firm and sought a higher preference in repayment of dues before NCLT.

Meanwhile, another firm (BEL) today moved the (NCLT) over termination of its power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ltd.

According to Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the engineering and construction firm L&T, only Rs 1,200 crore has been allotted for the operational creditors under the resolution plan.

"Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) is for pro rata distribution to all operational creditors and balance Rs 10 billion (Rs 1,000 crore) would depend on their discretion," Rohatgi said, adding "according to me, this type of treatment is discriminatory and arbitrary".

He further said: "Our case is different... We have contributed to their plant with goods and which are embedded in the earth and are immovable property... We are a secured "



Rohatgi contended that L&T can not be treated like other operational creditors of and it should be given "priority" over them.

Under the and Code, 2016 (IBC), the CoC consists mainly of secured financial creditors and they have a priority in the repayment of

While resolution professionals of BEL, which is also going through proceedings, contended before the NCLT that termination of PPA with and avoidance of any payment by the successful bidder would be against the contract.

"It did not provide for unilateral termination of the contract," said the appearing for BEL adding that it was like a capital power which used to purchase its 100 per cent power generation.

NCLT would continue its argument tomorrow and CoC and Tata Steel, the successful bidder, are expected to argue.

Meanwhile, the employees of the Ltd today concluded their arguments, where they have contended that Tata Steel was not entitled to bid for the company under Section 29 A of the IBC Code.

Tata steel has emerged as the highest bidder for with offer of Rs 352 billion (Rs 35,200 crore) in cash along with 12.27 per cent of equity.

As on February 1, 2018, had a total of Rs 571.6 billion (Rs 57,160 crore).