Company Law Tribunal admits Vijay Mallya's UB Engineering insolvency plea

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted the petition filed by Ltd (UBEL), part of the Vijay Mallya-owned UB group. As part of the process, the tribunal's Mumbai bench, where the petition was filed, has appointed professional A K Mehta to initiate the process of resolution.

"This is the first such case that the has admitted", a person who was part of the filing process told Business Standard. Following the decision, the promoter UB Holdings, which owned about 37%, loses control over the affairs of the company. Failing resolution, the company will go in for liquidation. Earlier this month, the company, which owes around Rs 450 crore to five banks, had moved the Mumbai.

Mehta, an advocate with Delhi-based Dhir & Dhir Associates, declined to comment on the developments. An email sent to UBEL company secretary did not elicit any immediate response.

Sources said that the reason for the company to approach was the lack of support from the promoter. The source said, "Since there is no support from the promoter, going to under the new code might help the company get buyers."

The source added that existing employees and the management felt that this was the best option considering the amount of pressure on the company from creditors — both secure and unsecured.

The source further said, "The promoter being Vijay Mallya, bankers had not accepted the restructuring proposal and hence the company could not book new orders for the last 2-3 years. Hence, the company had to apply to the to survive."

Axis bank, YES bank, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank are among UBEL's lenders. The company has classified term loans, cash credits and other facilities availed of from banks as 'Other Current Liabilities', which at the end of FY16 stood at Rs 434.9 crore, according to the annual report. UB Holdings holds a 37% stake in the company.

Though listed, the stock has been suspended from BSE for penal reasons. Its market cap had earlier eroded to Rs 13.5 crore.

specialised in EPC projects, infrastructure, on-site fabrication of structures, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical and mechanical equipment. It also has pre-qualification credentials in electrical sub-station projects up to 400 KV.

However, like some of its sister concerns, which have suffered following troubles emanating from Mallya's failed airline venture, Kingfisher Airlines, UBEL has been struggling to service its debts. The banks had classified the account of the company as a non-performing asset (NPA) with effect from April 1, 2014.

Other than this case, filed against Innoventive Industries has also been accepted. Unlike UBEL, the Innoventive's creditors had moved for insolvency.