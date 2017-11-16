New India, ICICI Lombard may take time to win investor faith

Despite being 2017’s celebrated Initial Public Offerings, ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance haven’t been able to sustain investor interest. While the former is trading around its listing price of Rs 681, the latter is trading six per cent lower than its issue price.

Even assuring September quarter (Q2) results hasn’t helped. For one, valuations are working against them. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities point out that ICICI Lombard is currently priced to perfection and ignores volatility of the insurance business and likely increase in competition. The ...