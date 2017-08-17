NITI event: Startup CEOs give suggestions to PM, ministers, bureaucracy

In an effort to to reignite its flagship campaigns such as Digital India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his entire cabinet, senior bureaucracy on Thursday sought help from 212 startup founders, in a rebooted version of last year's Start Up India Stand Up India. In an effort to to reignite its flagship campaigns such as Digital India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his entire cabinet, senior bureaucracy on Thursday sought help from 212 startup founders, in a rebooted version of last year's Start Up India Stand Up India.

In a 50-minute long speech at the 'Champions Of Change' event, organised by NITI Aayog, Modi charted out his plans for the startup eco system in India as well as, asked young entrepreneurs for more active partnership in governance.

A far cry from last year January's Start Up India Stand Up India, when everyone from SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son, Uber's Travis Kalanick, WeWork co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann were invited for an event with a thousand plus guest list, 'Champions Of Change' was a more pointed, subdued and mission oriented event, startup founders said.

Letting go of the frills, pomp and show, government officials said starting from the cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats, all had lengthy discussions with start-up bosses to find "real world solutions" to problems.

Paytm's top boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Mobikwik's Bipin Preet Singh, Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO BigBasket, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Ashish Hemrajani, CEO and Founder, BookMyShow and Dhaval Shah, co-founder, PharmEasy were part of the event.

As many as six teams of startup founders, senior government officials, made presentations for the prime minister on topics ranging from Digital India, A New India 2022, Health and Nutrition, Education and Skill Development, Energising a Sustainable Tomorrow, and Soft power Incredible India.

These groups, Modi said could become an extension of the government and could be permanently attached with their respective line ministries so that suggestions and advice can be incorporated in policy making.

"Our current team in the Central government is keen to learn new things which is the reason why I'am asking you all to join permanently with government," he said.

He added that the central government in the last three years has made some fundamental changes in governance which has eliminated the role of middlemen in many things and it is the same group which is now crying about low job growth.

Startup bosses said that unlike last startup event which was more glitzy, this one was more about hearing and registering the ideas of these and using them to find solutions. "This time around we have been assured that our recommendations would find the light of the day. The government officials as well ministers have told us that the feedback would be taken seriously and a forum would be formed. Also, this would turn into a yearly event," said MobiKwik's top boss Bipin Preet Singh.

With a focus on incorporating digital into every aspect of life, a set of recommendations have been given to the PM on topics ranging from digital payments, digitization of processes, digital infrastructure as well as governance.

"Financial literacy is important for endorsing Digital India. The inclusion of financial literacy as a subject or module in school, college and skill development institutes should be explored. School curriculum, government and private, could also include aspects of financial planning and government schemes. Mobile video platforms could be used as an effective and cost-efficient way to promote literacy," the joint report stated.

Also many of the mobile payment have demanded the know your customer (KYC) process as well as documentations should be digitised.

Healthcare is another area where the government wants to digitise a host of services. "As a provider of affordable authentic healthcare we are pushing for regulations for e-access to healthcare services like medicine and consultations, clarity on remote healthcare solutions and regulations around digital prescriptions," said Dhaval Shah, co-founder, PharmEasy.

Pushing for Digital India



of the following services could be considered:

Power of Attorney

Digitised Registrar of (RoC) Filings

Legal documentation based on e-signing

Provident Fund Integration

Wi-Fi Cloud Network framework should be legalized. A service provider market should also be created.

Next-Gen Computing: Future of data storage and computing

Mobility: New approaches to transportation and logistics

Connectivity: Innovation in networking and connectivity

Drug discovery & diagnostics: Software and AI to improve R &D, accurate diagnostics

Advanced Prosthetics: Tools to augment human mind & body

Geospatial Data: Collecting data sets to better understand the physical world