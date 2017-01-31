Note ban pulls down Dabur's Q3 profit 7.3%

Fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur’s net profit declined 7.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 295 crore from Rs 318 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s consolidated dipped 6.1 per cent during the quarter to Rs 1,847.7 crore from Rs 1,967.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

affected revenue as consumers cut down on discretionary spending. Dabur’s primary declined 7 per cent during the quarter.

“The wholesale trade was severely impacted by and we witnessed massive destocking in the trade channel,” said Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, India.

Increasing input costs affected the company’s profitability during the quarter. The cost of materials dipped from last year but the ratio of material cost to climbed to 51 per cent, year on year, from 48 per cent.

To address falling profits, to cut down advertising and media expenditure by 21 per cent to Rs 177 crore from Rs 225 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

“The business environment remained challenging with key geographies witnessing sharp currency devaluations. We have taken steps to efficiently manage the emerging risks and challenges,” Duggal said.

has changed its production plans, reduced inventory and tightened credit control. “We revamped our supply chain to focus on urban markets, particularly modern trade. We also stepped up direct distribution. These measures helped us report market share gains in key categories,” Duggal added.

in not the only company to face poor after demonetisation. Hindustan Unilever has reported a 4 per cent dip in during October-December. Its revenue fell by 0.7 per cent and profit grew 6.8 per cent as price hikes offset lower sales. saw its net profit rise 0.67 per cent and revenue 2.6 per cent as tepid demand hurt sales.

Demand for consumer goods, weak for several quarters, was expected to revive in the second half of 2016 on a normal monsoon and a hike in pay and pensions of central government employees. But the liquidity crunch due to the note ban in November affected demand growth.

Dabur’s oral care products portfolio witnessed a 5 per cent decline in and its home care segment a decline of 20 per cent. The consumer care business posted Rs 1,562.5 crore sales, down 11 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from overseas markets, which accounts for 30 per cent, remained flat in constant currency.