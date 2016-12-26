PVR introduces UPI for transactions at its multiplexes

chain has added the (UPI) feature across its 122 locations in the country. is a payment system that allows multiple bank accounts (of participating banks), several banking services features like fund transfer (P2P), and merchant payments in a single mobile application.

The move from comes as part of its attempt to promote digital transactions. The initiative is partly also fuelled by the demonetisation drive that the government is currently undertaking.

"People are still a bit sceptical about swiping their cards at establishments. The feature allows patrons to transact money at properties through a single app, irrespective of with whom they bank. While this works only for smartphones, we plan to implement a similar feature which will make cashless transactions via feature phones also viable," says Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, Pictures. He adds that while the exhibition company planned to introduce this feature anyway, the roll-out of demonetisation has definitely quickened implementation of UPI.

The house has seen a sharp increase in online/cashless transactions for ticketing and F&B purchase. Before monetisation, cash transactions contributed to around 45 per cent of the revenue. This has come down to almost 20 per cent post demonetisation, as online and card transactions picked up.