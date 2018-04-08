Q4 preview: March quarter estimates show earnings growth losing steam

The trend of steady improvement in corporate earnings growth seems to be losing steam, with the combined net profit of India’s top 50 companies, which are part of NSE Nifty50 index, estimated to grow by 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) during the January-March 2018 quarter, down from the 11.5% YoY growth clocked in the third quarter and 40.5% growth during year-ago quarter.

The combined net sales of these 50 index companies is estimated to grow by 12.1% during the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY18, again lower than 13.8% YoY growth during the quarter ended December 2017 and 15% growth ...