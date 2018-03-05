SC directs Unitech to file detailed affidavit of assets in India, abroad

The Supreme Court on Monday directed investment firm Ltd to file a detailed affidavit of their assets both in India and abroad.

The decision follows an order from the top court in December, staying the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which barred directors from acting as co-directors of the company over alleged mismanagement of funds.

Earlier, the had barred directors of the major from acting as co-directors of the company and also issued a notice to Ltd on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' plea, seeking a response in four weeks.

Prior to that, the apex court had ordered to deposit an amount of Rs 7.5 billion before the court.

Furthermore, it also stated that the registry of the amount be done by December end, to ensure refund to its home buyers.

On a related note, owes Rs 7.23 billion to 51,000 fixed deposit holders, and the company and its subsidiaries are yet to deliver 19,000 flats to buyers.