Snapdeal founders, Nexus reach deal with SoftBank for sale to Flipkart

Founders of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal
and one of its early investors, Nexus, have reached an agreement with SoftBank
Group that would allow the Japanese firm to move ahead with its plan to sell Snapdeal
to bigger rival Flipkart, ET Now
reported, citing sources.
Nexus
and Snapdeal
founders have agreed to the terms of payment with SoftBank
wherein Snapdeal
founders would get $15 million each and Nexus
would get $50 million to $60 million, the business channel said on Thursday.
Flipkart
is expected to sign the term sheet and start due diligence of Snapdeal, ET Now
added.
Sources told Reuters last week that SoftBank
is working to engineer a sale of Snapdeal
to Flipkart, as it seeks to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups in India.
