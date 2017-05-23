Tata Motors net down 18%

The largest auto maker in the country by revenue, Tata Motors, reported a nearly 18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17). The profit of Rs 4,336 crore, however, was better than expectations.

In the same quarter of the previous financial year (2015-16), the company’s profit was ~5,211 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter declined three per cent to ~77,272 crore, compared to ~79,549 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The decline in consolidated revenue, the company said, was because of fluctuating pound-rupee exchange rates.

“ posted better-than-estimated results, as the margins had a positive surprise. Benefits of higher volumes coupled with sequential reduction in marketing expenses enabled to post better-than-anticipated margins,” said an analyst at Sharekhan.

JLR, which contributes the bulk of the company’s revenue, saw a 17 per cent improvement in earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (Ebidta) margin during the quarter. Ebitda rose to 14.5 per cent, helped by favourable operating exchange and increase in volumes.

For FY17, consolidated profit stood at ~7,557 crore, down 35 per cent from ~11,678 crore in FY16. Consolidated revenue for FY17 was ~2.69 lakh crore; in FY16, it was ~2.73 lakh posted in FY16.

Challenges in the standalone India business continued in Q4, with losses at ~829 crore, against a profit of ~398 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company made a provision of ~148 crore for inventory of BS-III commercial vehicles during the quarter (the hit comes as the banned sales from April 1). Standalone revenue grew 6 per cent to ~13,621 crore in the quarter.

Annual standalone loss multiplied from ~62 crore in FY16 to ~2,480 crore in FY17. The company attributed domestic performance to a “challenging and volatile” environment. Rising cost of materials, higher wages and low other income also impacted the standalone profits.