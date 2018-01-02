Tata Motors total sales jump 52% to 54,627 units in December

Home-grown auto major on Tuesday reported 52.48 per cent jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December.



The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month previous year, said in a statement.



Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8 per cent.



Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said the growth of CV sales in December was on the on the back of new product introductions across segments and improved availability of the new range of BS4 vehicles.



"Increased demand for new tonnage vehicles, infrastructure development led by government funding and keen focus on customer requirements has helped reviving the performance...With a well-defined CV strategy in place, we are confident of improving our performance across segments." he added.



In the passenger vehicles (PV) segment, said its domestic sales were up 30.96 per cent at 14,180 units last month as against 10,827 units in December 2016.



President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said the company recorded its highest ever December sales since 2012, backed by new generation products like Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon.



"...while total bookings (wholesale) were highest since 2012, retail sales grew 74 per cent over last year highest since December 2011..The new year holds tremendous opportunity and we remain committed to turnaround the business," he said.