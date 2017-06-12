Tata's JLR invests in Uber rival Lyft for driverless cars

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has invested $25 million in US ride-hailing company as part of a partnership that includes development and testing of autonomous cars.

The investment in Uber's chief rival was done through InMotion Ventures, the venture capital arm of This was part of the $600-million funding round the ride-hailing firm closed in April at a valuation of $7.5 billion.

In a statement, InMotion said that the innovation would help expand by supplying its drivers with fleets of Jaguar and Land Rover cars. However, more importantly, it said that the partnership would be used to further its research and development in mobility services, including autonomous cars.

"Personal mobility and smart transportation is evolving. This new collaborative venture will provide a real-world platform, helping us develop our connected and autonomous services," VentureBeat quoted Sebastian Peck, Managing Director at InMotion.

In May, announced its partnership with Google's self-driving vehicle spinoff, to work on developing new autonomous car technologies. The company's focus on autonomous cars comes at a time when its rival is in the midst of a crisis that could see founder Travis Kalanick taking leave, temporarily.

One of Uber's biggest headaches right now is a lawsuit filed by Waymo, accusing Anthony Levandowski- a former employee who founded self-driving truck start-up Otto - of stealing its IP(Internet Protocol). Otto was bought out by in August last year and while the company fired Levandowski recently, it is still being investigated for fraud.

InMotion's investment in makes India's an indirect shareholder, as it already holds a stake in In 2015, received between $75 million - $100 million as funding from the Tata Opportunities Fund. Further, Chairman Emeritus is a well-known backer of Indian ride-hailing start-up in his personal capacity.

Tata Elxsi, the Group's design and engineering firm, has also built its own autonomous driving middleware that it recently said was being used by one of the top five global car makers to speed up the development of their own self-driving vehicles. also closely works with for the development of its autonomous vehicles with one of its major development centres located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.