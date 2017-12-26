Truckmakers shower bounty on transporters

Truckmakers are wooing transporters with steep discounts and attractive finance schemes in a bid to clear stock ahead of a regulatory change that makes it mandatory for all new commercial vehicles to have air blowers (for better ventilation in the cabin) as a standard fitment from January 1.

The additional feature will prompt firms to hike prices. With demand being led by the operators which have their vehicles running on contract and not by the cargo segment, which deploys the bulk of the trucks, this trend could create overcapacity, warned analysts. A heightened ...