Will be there as long as I'm needed, not a day longer: Nandan Nilekani

Nilekani on Friday expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bringing stability to the company, saying he will stay only "as long as required". Nilekani was brought on-board in August last year, after the then and ex- R had resigned following a bitter boardroom tussle. Nilekani, who is one of the co-founders, was mandated with steering the company back on track after protracted row between the founders and the past management over allegations of corporate governance lapses. He was also mandated to find a successor to Sikka, a search that culminated with the appointment of as and MD earlier this month. Speaking to the media and analysts after announcing the third quarter financial results, Nilekani said Parekh has brought stability to "It (Infosys) has already settled down, it is absolutely stable and I think we have moved very quickly," he added. When asked on how long he intended to continue his tenure, Nilekani said: "I will be there for as long as required, and not a day longer. "One phase of what had to be done is done. We brought stability. The Board is completely united on the purpose and responsibility. Salil has joined as CEO, the company is focusing on and growth... whatever time it takes, I will be there."

He highlighted that multiple steps have been initiated over the last few months to bring back order in the company.

"We have done a strategy refresh and Salil is taking that area forward. He is holding an investor day in April, he is going to meet the customers," Nilekani said.

The new will also dedicate his time to strengthening the leadership at the company, he added.

also said that one of its three presidents, Rajesh Murthy, has resigned citing personal reasons.

The resignation of Murthy, who has been with the company for 26 years, marks the first senior-level exit under Parekh's leadership.

Murthy was responsible for Energy, Utilities, Telecom and Services and also led Infosys' consulting and

had formed a in April, 2017 to support and advise the management in executing the company's strategy.

"With the appointment of as the and Managing Director of the company, the stands dissolved with effect from January 12, 2018," the company said in a statement.

Also, Board has re-designated Pravin Rao as the with effect from January 2, 2018. He had assumed the role of interim- and MD while the company conducted its search.