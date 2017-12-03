JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

3rd Test: Kohli hits career best on smog-hit Day 2
Business Standard

2nd Ashes Test: Marsh ton puts Australia in charge

England lost an early wicket and was trailing behind Australia by 413 runs on Day 2

ANI  |  Adelaide 

Australia Vs England Ashes test, Australia Vs England, Ashes test
Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates making 100 runs against England during the second day of their Ashes test match in Adelaide on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, who was dropped from the team on account of poor form, answered the selectors with his unbeaten 126, helping Australia reach 442/8 on Day Two of the day-night Ashes test in Adelaide, on Sunday.

Marsh survived an lbw decision on 29 and lost three batting partners on his way to his fifth test century and first against England.

Australia resumed the second day of the Test with Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh batting at 35 and 19, respectively.

Handscomb (36) was suspended on the third ball of the day by Stuart Broad.

Coming to bat on number six, Tim Paine built a stable partnership with Marsh and posted his third Test half-century, and first since 2010.

However, Paine was sent back by Craig Overton, who on Day One created highlights by taking the wicket of the world no. 1 Steve Smith to claim his first ever international wicket.

The only wicket to fall in the session came early, when Mitchell Starc was caught out on a bouncer from Broad.

Australia's lower order performed well and thwarted England's hopes of limiting them within 400.

Pat Cummins also elevated Australia's score by giving a significant contribution of 44 runs before giving debutante Overton his third wicket of the innings.

Australia declared after building 442 at loss of eight wickets.

Batting in the first innings of the rain-interrupted match, England lost an early wicket of opener Mark Stoneman at cheap 18.

At the time of filing this report, England was trailing behind Australia by 413 runs with nine wickets remaining and Alastair Cook and James Vince were batting at 11 and 0, respectively.
First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements