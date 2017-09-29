JUST IN
15 killed, 30 injured in stampede near Mumbai's Elphinstone Station

The unfortunate incident took place on foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations in Mumbai

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai Stampede
Photo: Twitter (@ANI)

Fifteen people have been killed and 30 injured in a stampede on foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations in Mumbai, according to TV reports.

The cause of the stampede was being probed. Emergency relief and medical teams were rushed to the station.

"Of the injured 20 people have serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now," said Niket Kaushik, GRP Commissioner.

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the foot overbridge was heavily crowded, a police official said, a PTI report said.

Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede.

Three persons were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel. Besides, around 20 persons were injured and rushed to various hospitals, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room said.

Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out the rescue operations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station soon.

More details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 11:51 IST

