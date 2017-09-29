15 killed, 30 injured in stampede near Mumbai's Elphinstone Station

Fifteen people have been killed and 30 injured in a stampede on foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations in Mumbai, according to TV reports.



The cause of the stampede was being probed. Emergency relief and medical teams were rushed to the station.

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the foot overbridge was heavily crowded, a police official said, a PTI report said.

Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede.

Three persons were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel. Besides, around 20 persons were injured and rushed to various hospitals, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room said.

Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out the rescue operations.

More details are awaited.

"Of the injured 20 people have serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now," said Niket Kaushik, GRP Commissioner.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Mumbai's soon.