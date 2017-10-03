6,000 entities at risk following hack attack on Indian internet registry

An advertisement on DarkNet, announcing secret access to the servers and database dump of over 6,000 Indian businesses comprising ISPs, Government and private organisations has been uncovered by Seqrite Cyber Intelligence Labs, along with its partner The hacker has priced the information at 15 and is offering to take down the network of affected organisations for an unspecified amount.

Following a detailed investigation, researchers at and identified the affected organisation as India's Internet Registry: (Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers) which comes under Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

As a precautionary measure, Seqrite Intelligence Labs has reached out to Government authorities and Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) with a strong recommendation to alert all potentially affected organisations and urge them to change passwords and get their servers and systems patched with latest updates.

According to the researchers, the seller claims to have the ability to tamper the IP allocation pool, which could result in a serious outage or Denial of Service (DoS) like condition. This could impact various CDN and hosting providers as well. If the hacker gets an interested buyer, then an attack on the system could disrupt Internet IP allocation and affect Internet services in India.Along with the access, the hacker is also selling credentials, PII and various contractual business documents and claims to have access to a large database of Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC).

The hacker has shared a list of over 6,000 compromised emails from prominent Indian companies and government agencies. The breach comes days after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released a draft notification to give preference to Indian solutions providers.