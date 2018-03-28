JUST IN
Aadhaar linking deadline for welfare schemes extended till June 30

The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Wednesday extended by three months the deadline of March 31 for linking of Aadhaar with the welfare schemes, where benefits are transferred to citizens from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The deadline now stands extended to June 30, 2018, according to an office memorandum of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with 12 digit biometric identifier Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely, till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgement on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 19:37 IST

