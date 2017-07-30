Air India buyer may have to absorb part of debt

The government is looking to leverage Air India’s assets to lighten the debt burden of the company to make it attractive to potential buyers. However, the new owner of Air India may need to absorb around Rs 6,000 crore of the working capital debt, internal calculations have shown. Plans have been firmed up to transfer the company’s working capital debt into a separate shell company, and use the proceeds from sale of profit-making subsidiaries and real estate properties to clear the debt. A senior government official involved in the disinvestment process pointed ...