Bihar youth commits suicide as Punjab National Bank refuses to give loan

A youth allegedly committed suicide in Bihar's Supaul district on Thursday after he was refused a loan for his plastic factory by Punjab National Bank, police said.
Sanjay Mandal was said to be depressed after his loan application was rejected by officials of the PNB branch at Basbitti Road in Supaul.
District police official Vidhassgar said police has begun an investigation from all angles.
Sanjay's neighbours told police he had repeatedly approached the PNB for the loan for his factory in his native village.
