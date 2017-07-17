CBI files first status report in Delhi HC over Najeeb Ahmad missing case

The (CBI) on Monday filed its first status report in a sealed cover at the High over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad's missing case after the crime branch of the Police failed to trace the student.

The argued that it's been merely a month since the case has been transferred to them and they require more time to investigate in the matter.

The next hearing is scheduled on August 8.

On June 29, the declared reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb. He has been missing from the campus since October 16, 2016.

The High handed over the case to the after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it as the Police failed to trace him. The directed the that the case should be monitored by an officer not less than the rank of DIG.

The Police had also declared a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb.

The registered First Information Report (FIR) in June and started

It is alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on 14 October 2016.