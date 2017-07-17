CBI files first status report in Delhi HC over Najeeb Ahmad missing case

-
ALSO READJNU student's disappearance: Delhi HC hands over Najeeb's case to CBI Delhi HC to continue hearing on JNU missing student case Police beating around the bush in JNU's missing student case: Delhi HC 'Talk to AK' probe: CBI at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence Goa govt might hand over Rs 35k cr illegal mining case to CBI: CM Parrikar
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed its first status report in a sealed cover at the Delhi High Court over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad's missing case after the crime branch of the Delhi Police failed to trace the student.
The CBI argued that it's been merely a month since the case has been transferred to them and they require more time to investigate in the matter.
The next hearing is scheduled on August 8.
On June 29, the CBI declared reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb. He has been missing from the campus since October 16, 2016.
The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it as the Delhi Police failed to trace him. The court directed the CBI that the case should be monitored by an officer not less than the rank of DIG.
The Delhi Police had also declared a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb.
The CBI registered First Information Report (FIR) in June and started investigation.
It is alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on 14 October 2016.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU