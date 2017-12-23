JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Should states have the incentives to have their own laws in data protection
Business Standard

Delhi Metro Magenta Line inauguration: CM Arvind Kejriwal not invited

The name of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is not being included in the list of VIP invitees

BS Web Team & Agencies 

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a convention to mark the party's 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

The much-awaited Magenta Line of Delhi Metro — connecting Kalkaji, south Delhi to Bontanical Garden (Noida) is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. 

Prime Minister will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Narendra Modi will flag off the first train from Botanical Garden station. 

However, the name of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is not being included in the list of VIP invitees, according to a report in India Today. 

Magenta Line — the 12.64-km stretch is a part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor — has nine stations. 

Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Metro Route:
Botanical Garden
Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Kalindi Kunj
Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh
Okhla Vihar   
Jamia Millia Islamia
Sukhdev Vihar
Okhla NSIC
Kalkaji Mandir

As the Noida route received funds from Uttar Pradesh government, the route in Delhi — especially human resources, technical equipment — are funded by Kejriwal Government. 

However, this is not the first time Kejriwal has not been invited to metro inaugural ceremony, 

Delhi Chief Minister did not receive an invitation for the launch of an extended line between Faridabad-Badarpur, India Today stated. BJP-ruled Haryana government organised the ceremony.

The new Magenta Line has many firsts to its credits. "For the first time in India, trains will run unattended. The platform screen doors (PSDs) are being used here for the first time," DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal told PTI.
First Published: Sat, December 23 2017. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements