Delhi Metro Magenta Line inauguration: CM Arvind Kejriwal not invited

The much-awaited Magenta Line of Delhi Metro — connecting Kalkaji, south Delhi to Bontanical Garden (Noida) is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister on December 25.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will flag off the first train from Botanical Garden station.

However, the name of Delhi Chief Minister, is not being included in the list of VIP invitees, according to a report in India Today.

Magenta Line — the 12.64-km stretch is a part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor — has nine stations.

Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Metro Route:

Botanical Garden

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Kalindi Kunj

Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

Okhla Vihar

Jamia Millia Islamia

Sukhdev Vihar

Okhla NSIC

Kalkaji Mandir

As the Noida route received funds from Uttar Pradesh government, the route in Delhi — especially human resources, technical equipment — are funded by Kejriwal Government.

However, this is not the first time Kejriwal has not been invited to metro inaugural ceremony,

Delhi Chief Minister did not receive an invitation for the launch of an extended line between Faridabad-Badarpur, India Today stated. BJP-ruled Haryana government organised the ceremony.

The new Magenta Line has many firsts to its credits. "For the first time in India, trains will run unattended. The platform screen doors (PSDs) are being used here for the first time," DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal told PTI.