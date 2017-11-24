JUST IN
Delhi to get its first bungee jumping station soon at Garden of Five Senses

The city's first permanent bungee jumping station will include 'multiple activity tower' and facility for 'free fall jump'

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bungee jumping
Representative Image (Photo: Wikimedia)

The national capital will soon have its first permanent bungee jumping station, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Friday.

The station will be opened at the Garden of Five Senses in Mehrauli in south Delhi, along with 'multiple activity tower' and facility for 'free fall jump', the Minister said.

The twenty-acre garden located in Said-Ul-Azaib village, close to Mehrauli heritage area was inaugurated in February 2003.

 

 
Fri, November 24 2017. 13:31 IST

