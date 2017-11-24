Delhi to get its first bungee jumping station soon at Garden of Five Senses

-
ALSO READAll primary schools to remain closed on Wednesday, says Manish Sisodia Liquor shops near schools to be closed, says Manish Sisodia 'Talk to AK' probe: CBI at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence Rs 5 cr grant to foster autonomy of Delhi govt-funded universities: Sisodia Delhi Metro ride gets costlier from today: All you need to know
-
The national capital will soon have its first permanent bungee jumping station, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Friday.
The station will be opened at the Garden of Five Senses in Mehrauli in south Delhi, along with 'multiple activity tower' and facility for 'free fall jump', the Minister said.
The twenty-acre garden located in Said-Ul-Azaib village, close to Mehrauli heritage area was inaugurated in February 2003.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU