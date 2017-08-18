Doklam standoff: China censures Japan for backing India

on Friday told not to make "random" comments on the even if it wants to support

has rallied behind over the dragging feud at Doklam, with its envoy Kenji Hiramatsu saying that the region is disputed and understands why got embroiled in it.

"I have seen the Japanese Ambassador in really wants to support I want to remind him not to randomly make comments before clarifying relevant facts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

She rebutted Hiramatsu who said that Doklam, on the section of the India- border, was disputed and no country should change the status quo by using force.

"In the Donglang (Doklam) area, there is no territorial dispute. And the boundary has been delimited and recognized by the two sides," Hua said.

"And the attempt to change the status quo by trespass in the boundary is of India, not "

is the first country to openly speak on the crisis and back

Hua again asked to immediately withdraw troops from Doklam, where both sides have been engaged in a stand-off since June.

She said India's unconditional pullback will be the basis for any meaningful dialogue to resolve the crisis, which has plunged ties between two countries to a new low.

Doklam is disputed by and says the area belongs to and Chinese soldiers entered the area, affecting New Delhi's strategic interests.