ED chargesheets Misa Bharti's CA in money laundering case

The (ED) on Friday filed a fresh supplementary charge-sheet against the chartered accountant of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter in connection with an alleged case, sources said on Friday.

The supplementary charge-sheet was filed before the Special Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra, who listed the matter for August 9 for further hearing.

ED has charge-sheeted around 35 accused, including chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal, businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain and other companies.

Agrawal was accused of converting into a legal source of income through dubious transactions with the help of Surendra Kumar Jain and his brother Virendra Jain -- known as Jain brothers. The ED arrested the Jain brothers on March 20.

In May, the ED filed its first charge-sheet in the case and thereafter arrested Agrawal on May 22.

Agrawal has also been accused of helping Bharti's husband's company, Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd "with some transactions".