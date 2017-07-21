ED chargesheets Misa Bharti's CA in money laundering case

-
ALSO READED summons Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in money laundering case Rs 8,000 cr money laundering racket: ED arrests CA of Lalu's daughter Misa Agencies must ensure fair probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti: RJD ED attaches property worth Rs 14 cr in Sekhar Reddy money laundering case Lalu Prasad, Misa Bharti must answer ED's questions: Sharad Yadav
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a fresh supplementary charge-sheet against the chartered accountant of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an alleged money laundering case, court sources said on Friday.
The supplementary charge-sheet was filed before the Special Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra, who listed the matter for August 9 for further hearing.
ED has charge-sheeted around 35 accused, including chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal, businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain and other companies.
Agrawal was accused of converting black money into a legal source of income through dubious transactions with the help of Surendra Kumar Jain and his brother Virendra Jain -- known as Jain brothers. The ED arrested the Jain brothers on March 20.
In May, the ED filed its first charge-sheet in the case and thereafter arrested Agrawal on May 22.
Agrawal has also been accused of helping Bharti's husband's company, Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd "with some transactions".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU