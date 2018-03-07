Eight Indian women in Forbes billionaires list 2018; Savitri Jindal richest

Eight Indian women have featured in this year's Forbes list of the world's richest people.

Forbes' 2018 'World's Billionaires' list includes a total of 256 women - an all-time high - and their collective net worth topped $1 trillion, up 20 per cent since last year.

Though most of the women at the top of the list inherited their fortunes, the number of self-made women reached 72 for the first time, up from 56 a year ago, Forbes said.

Among the Indian women on the list, and family is the richest with a fortune of $8.8 billion. She is ranked 176th globally.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second richest Indian woman. She is India's richest self-made woman and was ranked 629th on the list with a fortune of $3.6 billion.

"Biocon makes a range of generics to treat, among much else, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and cancer.

The company is Asia's largest insulin producer with a factory in Malaysia's Johor region," Forbes said.

Other Indian women on the list include Smita Crishna-Godrej at 822nd place with a net worth of $2.9 billion and Leena Tewari, who chairs the privately held USV India, at 1,020th rank with a fortune of $2.4 billion.

USV specialises in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs, with a portfolio that spans biosimilar drugs, injectables and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

