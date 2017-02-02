Ennore oil spill: Work on to clear sludge along shoreline

Work is on to clear the oil spill caused due to the collision of two ships and it is expected to be completed soon, a senior official said here on Thursday.

"Our team of officials are here and they are speeding up the work. It is assessed that around 20 tonnes of oil spill continues to be there, floating and we are working to clear it soon," Tiruvallur District Collector, E Sundaravalli told reporters.

Meanwhile, local authorities said that besides the local officials, authorities, volunteers and fishermen are pitching in to clear the oil spill in and around the Ennore shoreline.

On January 28, two cargo ships collided resulting in the oil spill.

Turtles and fish were found along the northern coastline starting from Ennore stretching up to several kilometres. The mishap and the subsequent seepage of oil also blackened the sea which led to concerns of environmental damage.