Facebook gets over 6,000 data requests from government in H1 2016

Social networking giant received 6,324 requests from Indian agencies for 8,290 users/accounts in the first half of 2016.

This is the second highest after the US, which made 23,854 requests for 38,951 users/accounts during January-June 2016, according to Facebook's Requests Report.

Requests from have increased, a trend seen globally as well from the previous period. Indian agencies had made 5,561 requests for 7,018 users/accounts in July-December 2015 period.

said it was able to produce "some data" in 53.59% of the cases in the first half of 2016, compared to just over 50% in the July-December 2015 period.

requests for account data increased by 27% globally compared to the last half of 2015, increasing from 46,710 to 59,229 requests, Deputy General Counsel Chris Sonderby said.

"As we have previously emphasised, we apply a rigorous approach to every request we receive to protect the information of the people who use our services. We scrutinise each request for legal sufficiency, no matter which country is making the request, and challenge those that are deficient or overly broad," he added.

Sonderby emphasised that does not provide governments with "back doors" or direct access to people's information.

"We'll also keep working with partners in industry and civil society to push governments around the world to reform surveillance in a way that protects their citizens' safety and security while respecting their rights and freedoms," he said.