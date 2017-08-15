Four killed in Adani-managed Dhamra port in Odisha

-
ALSO READAdani-owned Dhamra port to start container operations in three months Adani owned Dhamra port breaks even after six years, posts Rs 180 cr profit Odisha's Dhamra, Gopalpur ports to face financial and operations audit Adani Port rally: A good time for investors to cash in Adani Group eyes global expansion with new container port in Malaysia
-
At least four labourers were killed and three injured when a heap of coal collapsed on them at Adani Group managed Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday, witnesses said.
Following the deaths, irate people heckled Dhamra port Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy when he went to see the injured at the hospital situated in the port premises.
They also barged into the port premises and torched the main gate and ransacked the office.
Dhamra port officials did not respond to phone calls when efforts were made to contact them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU