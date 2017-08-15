TRENDING ON BS
Four killed in Adani-managed Dhamra port in Odisha

People barged into the port premises and torched the main gate and ransacked the office

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Angry labourers burnt the port's main gate, three offices, an oil tanker and vehicles, police at the spot in Bhadrak in Odisha.
At least four labourers were killed and three injured when a heap of coal collapsed on them at Adani Group managed Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Following the deaths, irate people heckled Dhamra port Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy when he went to see the injured at the hospital situated in the port premises.

They also barged into the port premises and torched the main gate and ransacked the office.

Dhamra port officials did not respond to phone calls when efforts were made to contact them.

 

