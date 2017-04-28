Ganga told to explain why its land was used to construct trenching ground

Days after being accorded 'human' status, the river Ganga receives ir=ts first legal notice

After being accorded human status recently, river received its first legal notice from the High on Friday asking it to explain why its land was given for construction of a trenching ground.



The notice was issued by a division bench of the high comprising Justice V K Bisht and Justice Alok Singh on a filed by a Rishikesh resident Swaroop Singh Pundir.



The said a trenching ground is being constructed in village Khadri Khadag close to the banks of the holy river in gross violation of



Pundir claimed that the gram concerned allotted the land to the local civic body without consulting the villagers several years ago.



Issuing notice to Ganga, the Union government, central pollution control board, state pollution control board and the Rishikesh municipality, the directed the respondents to file a reply before May 8 when the matter is slated for next hearing.



Officials made custodians of the when it was granted human status by the high court, including the chief secretary, the advocate general and the director of Namami Gange project will respond to the legal notice on behalf of the river.



The High had earlier this year accorded the status of "living human entities" to the and Yamuna rivers to help in their "preservation and conservation".



Bestowing human status on the sacred but highly polluted rivers would, according to the court's order, amount to harming a human being.

