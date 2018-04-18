Govt worked hard for building developed, inclusive India: PM Narendra Modi

is going through a period of change and the government in the last four years has worked towards building a developed and inclusive country, said here tonight.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the here, said earlier removing poverty was limited to just words and slogans, but his government was committed to poverty alleviation and was using empowerment as a tool to achieve its goal.

"The country is going through a period of change. Presently, there is a government in which for the country's prestige, self respect and taking it to new heights in the 21st century, is working day and night," said amidst loud cheers from the audience.

"In the last four years, the government has worked for building a developed and inclusive It has worked for creating a New by 2022," the said.

Swedish Stefan Lofven, who was also present at the event, said highly values its partnership with He lauded the Indian diaspora for its contribution to the Nordic country.

Lofven said his talks with today had helped the bilateral partnership take a "great step forward".

Modi, in his address, asserted that India's stature has increased at the world stage.

"Be it or small Pacific countries, or ASEAN or or Asia, all of them are looking at as a trusted friend," he said.

He cited India's entry into the export control regimes of Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), as an example of India's increasing stature at the global stage.

also said that in India, the government is using technology for accountability and transparency.

Digital infrastructure has changed how citizens used to interact with the government. Reaching out to the government has now become a practice rather than a privelage, he said.

said the perception about the way the govt functions was changing.

It is easier to do business in and the country has jumped 42 ranks in ease of doing business index, said.

He also hailed the government's move of implementing the GST, saying the "historic" reform in the indirect tax regime is being increasingly adopted by the industrial sector.

In his address, he also said that the Jan Dhan Yojna, Aadhaar and had merged to create direct benefit transfer facility.

These were allowing welfare schemes to reach their intended targets and had saved USD 12 billion from ending up in wrong hands, said.

The also stressed on the government's focus on ease of living and mentioned the 'Ayushman Bharat' -- the world's largest -- as an example of it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)