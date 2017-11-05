JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Designed for 6 months, India's Mangalyaan going strong after 4 yrs
Business Standard

Hockey: Indian women beat China to win Asia Cup, qualify for World Cup

It was 1-1 at full time after China found a late equaliser through Tiantian Luo, who converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute

Press Trust of India  |  Kakamigahara (Japan) 

Indian women's hockey team
Indian women's hockey team. Photo: Twitter

The India women's hockey team today qualified for next year's World Cup after overcoming China 5-4 via a shootout in a nail-biting Asia Cup final here today.

It was 1-1 at full time after China found a late equaliser through Tiantian Luo, who converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute.


India had scored through Navjot Kaur in the 25th minute of the game.

The triumph of the Indian women's team follows the Asia Cup victory of the men's side last month.

India had to wait long for their second Women's Asia Cup title with the last one coming way back in 2004, when they had beaten Japan in New Delhi for the trophy.

South Korea secured third place with a 1-0 win over Japan earlier in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements