Hockey: Indian women beat China to win Asia Cup, qualify for World Cup

The women's team today qualified for next year's after overcoming 5-4 via a shootout in a nail-biting Cup final here today.



It was 1-1 at full time after found a late equaliser through Tiantian Luo, who converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute.



had scored through Navjot Kaur in the 25th minute of the game.The triumph of the Indian women's team follows the Cup victory of the men's side last month.had to wait long for their second Women's Cup title with the last one coming way back in 2004, when they had beaten Japan in New Delhi for the trophy.South Korea secured third place with a 1-0 win over Japan earlier in the day.

