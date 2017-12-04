How red tape saved India from a dengue vaccine health crisis

The delay by the health
ministry in approving the sale of the first-ever dengue
vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical major Sanofi
Pasteur might seem like another case of red tape, but the health
crisis unfolding in the Philippines
shows that we might have narrowly avoided a disaster.
The World Health
Organisation (WHO) had approved Sanofi’s dengue
vaccine dengvaxia in April last year; the Philippines
became the first nation to widely distribute it, after fast-tracking the approval process. Several other countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, and Brazil have approved its sales.
On Monday, however, the Philippines
launched an investigation after suspending the dengue
vaccine last week, reported The Wall Street Journal
.
The suspension came after the drug manufacturer said new evidence showed the vaccine could worsen dengue
symptoms in some cases. More than 730,000 people, mostly children aged about nine or more, were given the vaccine in the Philippines.
This had led to a crisis in the country, with Philippines’s Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque saying Manila vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in making accountable those responsible “for this shameless public health
scam.”
The resistance from the health
ministry in India
came despite dengue
cases rising to 0.14 million in 2017 (provisional data till November 26) from 0.12 million in 2016, according to the data from the National Vector Borne Disease
Control Programme. There have been 221 deaths in India
from dengue
in 2017, against 245 the previous year.
“This vaccine has been pending with us for two years. We do not plan to approve it till we are satisfied, irrespective of what other drug regulators do,” said G N Singh, drug controller general of India
(DCGI). “The company had sought a clinical trial waiver. We need to evaluate such requests. But, we will not approve any vaccine without being satisfied with the quality and efficacy.”
A person can be infected with dengue
as many as four times due to the existence of different strains. Subsequent infections are often more severe.
Sanofi
said last week new data found the vaccine was effective for people who
had already had dengue, but for those who
hadn’t, “more cases of severe disease
could occur following vaccination”. The company said it had asked regulators to change the vaccine label to recommend that people don’t take the vaccine if they have not been previously infected.
Rising menace of the dengue
has led domestic vaccine maker Serum Institute of India
to plan launching a dengue
vaccine in three to four years, besides a biologic drug for dengue
in the next couple of years.
Dengvaxia was the first of its kind, targeting a mosquito-borne disease
that afflicts some of the world’s poorest countries.
Dengue
infects about 390 million people a year globally, 96 million of whom require treatment, according to the WHO.
Of those, about half a million are admitted to hospitals, and 2.5 per cent of all cases are lethal. The virus causes a severe flu-like illness marked by painful joints and extreme fatigue.
