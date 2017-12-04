How red tape saved India from a dengue vaccine health crisis

The delay by the ministry in approving the sale of the first-ever vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical major Pasteur might seem like another case of red tape, but the crisis unfolding in the shows that we might have narrowly avoided a disaster.

The Organisation (WHO) had approved vaccine dengvaxia in April last year; the became the first nation to widely distribute it, after fast-tracking the approval process. Several other countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, and Brazil have approved its sales.

On Monday, however, the launched an investigation after suspending the vaccine last week, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The suspension came after the drug manufacturer said new evidence showed the vaccine could worsen symptoms in some cases. More than 730,000 people, mostly children aged about nine or more, were given the vaccine in the

This had led to a crisis in the country, with Philippines’s Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque saying Manila vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in making accountable those responsible “for this shameless public scam.”

The resistance from the ministry in came despite cases rising to 0.14 million in 2017 (provisional data till November 26) from 0.12 million in 2016, according to the data from the National Vector Borne Control Programme. There have been 221 deaths in from in 2017, against 245 the previous year.

“This vaccine has been pending with us for two years. We do not plan to approve it till we are satisfied, irrespective of what other drug regulators do,” said G N Singh, drug controller general of (DCGI). “The company had sought a clinical trial waiver. We need to evaluate such requests. But, we will not approve any vaccine without being satisfied with the quality and efficacy.”

A person can be infected with as many as four times due to the existence of different strains. Subsequent infections are often more severe.

said last week new data found the vaccine was effective for people had already had dengue, but for those hadn’t, “more cases of severe could occur following vaccination”. The company said it had asked regulators to change the vaccine label to recommend that people don’t take the vaccine if they have not been previously infected.

Rising menace of the has led domestic vaccine maker Serum Institute of to plan launching a vaccine in three to four years, besides a biologic drug for in the next couple of years.

Dengvaxia was the first of its kind, targeting a that afflicts some of the world’s poorest countries.

infects about 390 million people a year globally, 96 million of whom require treatment, according to the Of those, about half a million are admitted to hospitals, and 2.5 per cent of all cases are lethal. The virus causes a severe flu-like illness marked by painful joints and extreme fatigue.