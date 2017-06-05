ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India thrash Pakistan by 124 runs

India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in their rain-hit ICC Champions Trophy match here today.
Batting first, India scored 319 for three after the match was reduced to 48 overs a side at the Edgbaston.
Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Man of the match.
Set a revised target of 324 in 48 overs, which became 289 in 41 after the day's third rain interruption, Pakistan were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs.
Brief scores:
India: 319 for 3 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 91, Virat Kohli 81 not out, Yuvraj Singh 53, Shikhar Dhawan 68; Shadab Khan 1/52).
Pakistan: 164 for 9 in 33.4 overs (Azhar Ali 50; Umesh Yadav 3/30).
