Modi-Trump meet: US lawmakers ask India to rethink price cap on stents
ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan army mocks India after victory

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday by defeating India by 180 runs

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Pakistan won the final by crushing India for 180 runs. Photo: AP/PTI

Pakistan Army has mocked India after the country's resounding victory in the Champions Trophy cricket final, sharing photos of celebrations in restive Balochistan with a caption "To whom it may concern'. Lay off".

After posting photos of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with victory sign and soldiers dancing over Pakistani triumph over India at the Oval, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor shared pictures from Balochistan where people were celebrating the victory.



"And this is Our Balochistan. 'To whom it may concern'. Lay off," he wrote along with photos.

The pictures were apparently in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech last year in which he had raised the issue Pakistan's atrocities on people of Baluchistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ghafoor also posted a video showing people in Srinagar purportedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India.

"And this is.........Srinagar!!" he wrote.

In another tweet, he said, "Valiant soldiers of Pakistan congrat Team Pak & Nation. United we shall defend Pak against all threats our enemies hatch."

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday by defeating India by 180 runs.

