ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan army mocks India after victory

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday by defeating India by 180 runs

Army has mocked India after the country's resounding victory in the cricket final, sharing photos of celebrations in restive with a caption "To whom it may concern'. Lay off".



After posting photos of Army chief General with victory sign and soldiers dancing over Pakistani triumph over India at the Oval, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor shared pictures from where people were celebrating the victory.



"And this is Our 'To whom it may concern'. Lay off," he wrote along with photos.



The pictures were apparently in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech last year in which he had raised the issue Pakistan's atrocities on people of Baluchistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



Ghafoor also posted a video showing people in purportedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India.



"And this is.........Srinagar!!" he wrote.



In another tweet, he said, "Valiant soldiers of congrat Team Pak & Nation. United we shall defend Pak against all threats our enemies hatch."



