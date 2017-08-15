India@70: Prez Kovind perfectly summed up roadmap for New India, says Modi

Complimenting newly elected President Ram Nath Kovind's address on the eve of Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi called his speech wonderful.

"The speech was filled with rich thoughts by Rashtrapati Ji on the eve of Independence Day. Do hear," PM Modi tweeted from his account.

He further tweeted, "Rashtrapati Ji perfectly summed up India's rich past, our vibrant present & roadmap for a 'New India' in his address today."

In his maiden address to the nation, President Kovind on Monday while congratulating the nation on the eve of its 71st Independence Day, urged the people to pledge to achieve important goals to make a 'New India'.

"It is our pledge to achieve important goals to make a 'New India'. There is no place for poverty in 'New India'," President Kovind said.

Praising the freedom fighters of India, President Kovind said the nation is indebted to those who laid down their lives for achieving this independence.

"It is time that we must take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward," he said.

He even lauded the Centre's Swachch Bharat campaign and said that it is not just the Government's duty to keep the nation clean but every citizen should strive to make clean and pollution free.

"Government can make, implement & strengthen laws but it is everyone's duty to abide by them," he said.

Indian would be celebrating its 71th Independence Day tomorrow.

Prime Minister Modi will hoist the Tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort tomorrow.