India to play Champions Trophy, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) on Sunday ended the speculations surrounding India's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy, and confirmed that the Men in Blue would participate in the 50-over pinnacle event, beginning January 1st in and Wales.

The decision comes unanimously after the BCCI's Special General Meeting held in the national capital today (May 7).

The board unanimously also authorised acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary to continue negotiations with the International Council (ICC) in the best interest of the country's board while keeping its legal options open.

The All- Senior Selection Meeting will now be held on Monday, May 8, in to pick the team for the

Earlier, a day ahead of the SGM, acting president C. K. Khanna had said that the team would not withdraw from the tournament.

"The meeting may be called on Monday. The secretary is going to take the call after the SGM. My view is that must take part in the Champions Trophy," Khanna told ANI.

In the wake of the proposing a new financial model which reduces the BCCI's revenues from $570 million to $293 million, the latter had deliberately missed the April 25 deadline for submission of the squad and that there were speculations that they might pull out of the tournament.

On Friday, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), in a strongly worded statement, ordered the to refrain from taking any decision that might harm the interests of Indian

With the new revenue model getting the nod, will now have to do with what they have in the eight-year cycle. The Board received 143 million dollars while Zimbabwe received 94 million dollars.

The remaining seven Full Members will receive 132 million dollars each. The Associate Members will receive a funding of 280 million dollars. This model was passed by a vote of 13 to 1.