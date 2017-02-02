India Vs England T20 final: 6-yr-old boy injured by Suresh Raina's six

The child returned to watch the remaining match after he was treated at a medical centre

A six-year-old boy, sitting in the stands of Chinnaswamy Stadium during the final of between India and England, was injured when a six off





s bat hit him, but returned to watch the remaining match after he was treated at a medical centre at the venue."Satish was injured after one of Raina's sixes landed on his left thigh. He was rushed to the Karnataka State Association's medical centre at the stadium for treatment," Dr Mathew Chandy told PTI."He complained of minor pain. We gave him the first aid and after 10 minutes, he requested to be relieved to watch the rest of the match. We had to give in his demand," the doctor said.He said it could have been fatal had the ball hit him on the head or neck "because a six-year-old is not that strong to sustain such an injury".In April 2012, a 10-year-old girl was hit in the face during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors.