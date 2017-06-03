India vs Pak: Revisiting the rivalry ahead of ICC Champions Trophy clash

The most awaited contest in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 4 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match will refresh an old rivalry that has been followed closely over decades. The clash promises to be one of the highlights of the tournament.



While had become more common earlier in this decade, but things have changed in the last few years. India- Pak matches are now few and far between. Matches in marquee ICC tournaments have an added significance since the prize that any team may win is much bigger. While in tournaments, India has never lost a match to Pakistan, in Champions Trophy tournaments Pakistan has managed to win two matches out of three that the two teams have played.



has been known to stop traffic, give people heart attacks and force students to skip studies during exams. Fans expect the match to be nothing short of great even as Indian captain, Virat Kohli tried to play down the importance of the clash and branded it as 'any other match'. Before we can ask whether India will begin its title-defence of the Champions Trophy on a successful note, we take a look at matches in and Champions Trophy tournaments.

has been known to stop traffic, give people heart attacks and force students to skip studies during exams. Fans expect the match to be nothing short of great even as Indian captain, Virat Kohli tried to play down the importance of the clash and branded it as 'any other match'. Before we can ask whether India will begin its title-defence of the Champions Trophy on a successful note, we take a look at matches in and Champions Trophy tournaments.

1. 1992 World Cup



This was the first time when these two sub-continent nations met in 1992 at SCG in Sydney. India won the toss and chose to bat first but only set a small target of 216. India was able to post this total due to two men valuable contribution, Ajay Jadeja and Sachin Tendulkar who scored 46 and 54 (not out) respectively. Despite a short target, Pakistan couldn't chase the target as Aamer Sohail (62) didn't get much support from from his other teammates. Pakistan lost the match by 43 runs, when their last eight wickets fell for just 68 runs.



The match is still remembered for the on-field spat between Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More and Pakistan batsman, Javed Miandad. More was involved in constant sledging from behind the stumps. When Miandad reached the threshold of his patience he mocked the Indian by jumping in an animated fashion. The video of Miandad mimicking More's method of appealing is still a YouTube favourite.







2. 1996 World Cup



For the second time, the 1996 was hosted in the Indian sub-continent by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While the 1987 did not see India play Pakistan, fans were luckier this time around when India faced Pakistan in the Quarter Final of the tournament, held at Bangalore (Bengaluru now). In the match held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, batting first, India posted a good total of 287 runs riding on Navjot Singh Sidhu's patient 93 and Ajay Jadeja quickfire knock of 45 in just 25 balls, where he smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes. While chasing the target, Pakistan managed to score just 248 runs.



The match is still remembered for sledging gone wrong when acting Pakistan captain and opening batsman Aamer Sohal went after Venkatesh Prasad having creamed him off point for a boundary. Prasad did not respond and quietly walked back to his mark. He had the final say when he uprooted Sohail's offstump off the next ball. This video too is a YouTube favourite.







3. 2003 World Cup



India registered their third consecutive win against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2003 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. In this group stage clash between two sub-continent nations, batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 273,thanks to the dependable opener Saeed Anwar, who was playing his last That was before Sachin Tendulkar got into the act and scored a brilliant 98, falling agonisingly short of a well-deserved century. In this innings, Sachin had taken on the famous pace battery of the Pakistani team. Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar were not able to prevent India from securing a place in the Super Six. Tendulkar received good support from 'the Wall', Rahul Dravid and the dynamic southpaw Yuvraj Singh. The duo struck an unbeaten 50 and 44 respectively to guide India to a memorable win with six wickets and 26 balls to spare.



However, the thrilling moment of the match was the spat between Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag. Akhtar was continuously sledging Sachin. After some time the master blaster struck a brilliant six of Akhtar's delivery over the third man. Sehwag taunted the Pakistani fast bowler after Tendulkar's six.



4. 2004 Champions Trophy



This was the first time that Pakistan beat their arch-rival India in an ICC tournament by 3 wickets in a low-scoring battle at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India, Pakistan and Kenya were pitted in the same group. Both the Asian sides won their respective matches against Kenya and faced each other in a do or die clash.



Batting first, the men in blue were reduced to 5 for 73. But due to valuable contributions from Rahul Dravid (67) and Ajit Agarkar (47), India was able to post a respectable score of 200.



Chasing this target, Pakistan seemed like they would mess up another golden opportunity, as they were reeling at 27/3 at one point, with left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan taking all the wickets early in the innings. However, Yousuf Youhana (now Mohammad Yousuf) with an unbeaten 81 and Inzamam-ul-Haq's 41 turned the match on its head. They put on a 75-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take Pakistan close to the target. And the late cameo from 'Boom Boom' Shahid Afridi (25 off 12) secured Pakistan's win with four balls to spare.



5. 2009 Champions Trophy



Pakistan continued their dominance over India in 2009 edition of Champions Trophy at SuperSport Park, Centurion where a century from Shoaib Malik (128) and Mohammad Yousuf (87) scripted a 54-run win over India. The Pakistani duo put on a 206-run rock solid partnership for the fourth wicket as Pakistan posted a fearsome total of 302.



The Indian innings didn't go well as Sachin Tendulkar fell early in the chase but Gautam Gambhir (57) and Rahul Dravid (76) took the attack to Pakistan. But Gambhir's run-out changed the flow of the match as India started to lose wickets at regular intervals. However, Suresh Raina (46) kept India in the hunt for a brief period, but after he was dismissed by Saeed Ajmal, their hopes of chasing down the target evaporated into thin air. Finally, India was all out for 248 in just the 45th over of the match.



6. 2011 World Cup



The match was important for both the teams as these two cricketing crazy nations were just two games away from becoming World Champions. After winning the toss, Indian skipper M S Dhoni opted to the bat at PCA Stadium, Mohali. India was off to a flying start thanks to Virender Sehwag made a sizzling start, but the Indian middle order stumbled and then master blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored 85 runs.Sachin was dropped four times and survived two very close LBW decisions. Finally, India posted a fighting total of 260 in 50 overs. The Indian bowlers did the rest of the job as Pakistan were bowled out for just 231.



The Indian team went on to win the coveted trophy after 28 years by beating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.



7. 2013 Champions Trophy



Team India finally broke their jinx against arch-rival Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as they managed to come out on top for the first time in three attempts. In a rain-curtailed match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Dhoni's men thrashed Pakistan by 8 wickets with the help of Duckworth and Lewis System.



Indian bowlers produced a good performance as Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 165 in 39.4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all picked up two wickets each while two tailenders were run out by Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav.



Team India got off to a solid start with Shikhar Dhawan (48) taking the attack to the Pakistani bowlers. Rain interrupted the match twice but Dhawan's onslaught ensured that India was much ahead of the D/L par score. Virat Kohli (22) and Dinesh Karthik (11) remained not out as the duo achieved their revised target of 102 in the 20th over of the match.



8. 2015 World Cup



On February 15, 2015, rivalry was revived once again when they faced each other in a match. Team India kept their 100 per cent win record against Pakistan intact in matches. India beat Pakistan by 76 runs.