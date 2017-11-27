JUST IN
Nagpur Test: SL crawl to 145/8 at lunch; India close to biggest innings win
Business Standard

India wins 2nd Test against Lanka by an innings and 239 runs

India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

India Sri Lanka test series
Indian captain Virat Kohli along with team mates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne during the 2nd cricket test match played in Nagpur on Monday. PTI Photo

India trounced Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs to win the second cricket Test, here on Monday.

India dismissed Sri Lanka for 166 runs in 49.3 overs in their second innings just after lunch to wrap up the match well inside four days.


Ravichandran Ashwin (4/63) picked up four wickets for India, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/28), Umesh Yadav (2/30) and Ishant Sharma (2/43) shared six wickets between them.

India, thus, took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 & 166 all out in 49.3 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 61, Suranga Lakmal 31 not out; R Ashwin 4/63, Ravindra Jadeja 2/28, Umesh Yadav 2/30, Ishant Sharma 2/43).

India 1st innings: 610/6 in 176.1 overs (Virat Kohli 213, Cheteshwar Pujara 143, Murali Vijay 128, Rohit Sharma 102 not out; Dilruwan Perera 3/202).

First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 13:19 IST

