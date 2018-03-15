JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Rotomac fraud: CBI court refuses regular bail pleas of Vikram Kothari, son

Cops foil terror attack on BJP leader in J&K, escapes unhurt; PSO injured
Business Standard

Indian football team climbs 3 spots to re-enter top-100 in FIFA rankings

India gained six points from their February rating points 333 to make the three-spot leap

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru : India Football player Sunil Chettri hits a kick to score a goal during the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifier between India & the Kyrgyz Republic at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. PTI Photo
Sunil Chettri. (PTI Photo)

The Indian football team jumped three places to 99 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February released on Thursday.

The Stephen Constantine-coached side will take on Kyrgyz Republic in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match on March 27 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.

India have already booked their berth in the Asian Cup after a gap of 27 years.

India are yet to play in 2018, having last featured in a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in the return-leg match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying Group A match last November.

India gained six points from their February rating points (333) to make the three-spot leap.

After being ranked 14th in the Asian confederation in February, India made a one-spot leap in that regard while Iran continues to lead the way in the continent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements