Indian football team climbs 3 spots to re-enter top-100 in FIFA rankings

The Indian football team jumped three places to 99 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February released on Thursday.
The Stephen Constantine-coached side will take on Kyrgyz Republic in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match on March 27 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.
India have already booked their berth in the Asian Cup after a gap of 27 years.
India are yet to play in 2018, having last featured in a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in the return-leg match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying Group A match last November.
India gained six points from their February rating points (333) to make the three-spot leap.
After being ranked 14th in the Asian confederation in February, India made a one-spot leap in that regard while Iran continues to lead the way in the continent.
