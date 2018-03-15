Indian football team climbs 3 spots to re-enter top-100 in FIFA rankings

The team jumped three places to 99 in the latest for the month of February released on Thursday.

The Stephen Constantine-coached side will take on in a 2019 qualifying match on March 27 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.

India have already booked their berth in the Asian Cup after a gap of 27 years.

India are yet to play in 2018, having last featured in a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in the return-leg match of the qualifying Group A match last November.

India gained six points from their February rating points (333) to make the three-spot leap.

After being ranked 14th in the Asian confederation in February, India made a one-spot leap in that regard while Iran continues to lead the way in the continent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)