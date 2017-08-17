Love jihad: Why not defend women's freedom now, Owaisi asks activists

chief on Thursday asked those championing women's rights in the triple talaq issue why they were not defending the same freedom of choice when a decided to marry a Muslim man.



He was answering a reporter's question here on the NIA's statement in the today that a "pattern" was emerging in Kerala as part of the alleged 'love jihad' campaign.



"In the triple talaq issue, everybody criticised that there is no independence to take decision for Muslim women. Now, a 24-year-old woman (in Kerala) takes a decision on her own (to marry a Muslim man), what happens to that independent decision? Why are those voices silent now?" he asked.The apex court today ordered the NIA to probe a case of marriage of a with a Muslim man and her conversion. The agency claimed it was not an isolated incident but part of a "pattern" emerging in Kerala.