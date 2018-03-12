After an arduous journey of almost 170 km that started on March 5, a swarm farmers participating in 'kisan long march' to voice their demands to the Maharashtra government, finally reached Mumbai on Sunday. The numbers heavily increased along the way from 30,000 agitatators to about 50,000, according to the organisers. Enduring the scorching heat in a march that started from Maharashtra's Nashik district six days ago, the farmers moved slowly across the length of Mumbai and finally reached on Monday at 5 in the morning. The protesters, joined by tribals, had halted at the KJ Somaiya Ground before making their way to ALSO READ: Crop crisis: Over 30,000 farmers to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly The farmers in the rally are demanding a complete waiver on loans and electricity bills, ensuring remunerative prices for crops, and implementing the Forest Rights Act for the benefit of scheduled tribes, among other things. Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a of Rs 40 billion under the first phase of the farm scheme. Today, the farmers plan to lay siege to the Maharasthra Assembly in Mumbai where the state Budget session is underway. "We will gherao the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, President of the state council of (AIKS) told PTI. Here are the top 10 developments around the Maharashtra farmers' protest at Azad Maidan: 1. Food distributed among farmers halted at Azad Maidan; several suffering from dehydration: According to media reports, food is being distributed among farmers camped at before they embark on to their march towards State Assembly later in the day. Several farmers in the process are reportedly dehydrated after marching for more than 30 km on Sunday in Mumbai. There is also medical dispensary set up at Doctors who spoke to CNN-News18, said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea. 2. Shiv Sena plans to disrupt the State Assembly functioning: According to media reports, the Shiv Sena said they are not going to let the state Assembly function on Monday until the farmers' demands are met. 3. Protesters reach Azad Maidan: The farmers arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai today around 5 am and plan to proceed to state assembly later in the day. Maharashta CM will address the Union around noon, according to media reports. The government had earlier reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, but the protestors still press on voicing their demands in the Vidhan Bhavan, State Legislative Assmebly. 4. No roads closure or diversion yet: Speakinng to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar, said that no road closure or diversions has been implemented due to the ongoing farmer's protest. Contrary to the worries of the people of a possible traffic chaos, the Mumbai Police also tweeted that the traffic movements will remain normal just "like any other day" during the long march. Today, Traffic mvmt will be normal like any other day. Tr R no diversions proposed on any road in limits of Mumbai 4 the proposed ‘Long March’. We will be posting updates as and when required. Don’t believe in rumours. Contact @MumbaiPolice & Dial 100 for any such verification. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 11, 2018 5. Maha CM Fadnavis hopes to fulfill most of the demands: According to media reports, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' representative, Giriraj Mahajanr said nearly 80 to 90 percent of the farmers' demand will be fulfilled. Speaking to PTI a few days back, Fadnavis had mantioned, "We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights." 6. Fadnavis forms six-member committee to look into demands: Maharasthra CM has formed a six-member committee to look into the demands of the agitated farmers as they plan to march to the Vidhan Sabha later today. The decision was taken during a meeting held at Fadnavis' residence, informed a Chief Ministers Officers source. The committee will comprise of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan, Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara, state cooperatives minister Subhash Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde. ALSO READ: 34k farmers to gherao Maha assembly Monday, students may face traffic chaos 7. Raj Thackeray comes out in support: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray came out in support of the farmers who have reached Maharasthra capital on Sunday night. addressing thousands of agitated farmers who halted at Somaiya Ground in Sion before moving on, Thackeray said, "This government is incapable of doing anything. I have come to greet you. You have come all the way in this heat. Give me the reins of power and I will show what can be done. Don't forget your bleeding feet. These people (the BJP-led Maharashtra government) have shown you dreams, but have not kept their word," according to PTI reports. 8. Kamal Haasan voices his concern over farmer agitation: Speaking to ANI, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan voiced his concerns over ongoing farmer agitation and said that empowerment of the agriculture sector is extremely crucial, especially in a country like India, as farmers form the "vertebra of the nation." Addressing a press conference in Chennai, he said "I won't name anyone, but I feel any political party that is neglecting the welfare of farmers is going the wrong route. Farmers form the vertebra of the nation, and hence, their welfare is of utmost importance." Kamal Haasan, who earlier this month floated his own political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, also criticised several governemnt policies that were are adversely affecting the citizens such as demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax etc. 9. No govt should be insensitive to problem of the farmers: RSS supports 'long march': Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also came out in support of the protest and said there was a need to change the agrarian policy and the government has to ensure that farmers get a proper price for their produce. "No government can be insensitive on the questions related to farmers and it has to be sensitive towards farmers and find ways to address their problems," he told PTI. 10. Farmers walked to overnight to avoid traffic chaos during students' SSC exams: The members reassured students appearing for SSC exam saying they had no intention of disrupting the examinations. For this reason, the agitators marched to overnight. AIKS President, Ashok Dhawale, tweeted saying that they would not put any student in trouble due to the ongoing protest. "We do not want to put SSC students in any trouble. But we will reach Therefore, we have decided to start walking past midnight," AIKS President Com. Ashok Dhawale. #KisanLongMarch — AIKS (@KisanSabha) March 11, 2018