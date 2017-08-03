Modi's farewell letter to ex-Prez Mukherjee: You have been a father figure

Prime Minister has written an emotional to former and said that he would always cherish the memory of working with him between 2014 and 2017.

The Prime Minister shared the letter on his Twitter handle with a caption, 'Pranab Da, I will always cherish working with you.'

"As you begin a new phase of your distinguished journey, I cannot but express my profound sense of admiration and gratitude for your immense contribution to the nation, particularly as of India over the last five years. You have inspired us with your simplicity, high principles and exemplary leadership," the Prime Minister said in the letter.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi thanked for being a "father figure" and a "mentor".

"Three years ago, I came to New Delhi as an outsider. The task before me was huge and challenging. In these times, you have always been a and a mentor to me. Your wisdom, guidance and personal warmth have given me greater confidence and strength," he wrote.



On my last day in office as the President, I received a letter from PM @narendramodi that touched my heart! Sharing with you all. pic.twitter.com/cAuFnWkbYn — (@CitiznMukherjee) August 3, 2017

The Prime Minister further said that despite supporting different political parties and at times having different ideologies they worked together with synergy because of Pranab Mukherjee's 'intellect and wisdom'.

"During your political journey and your presidency, you placed the well-being of the nation over everything else..You belong to a generation of leaders for whom politics was simply a means to selflessly give back to society. You stand as a great source of inspiration for the people of India," the letter added.

Hailing Mukherjee as a humble public servant and an exceptional leader, Prime Minister Modi said the former would continue to guide the country with his democratic vision.

"Your legacy will continue to guide us. We will continue to draw strength from your democratic vision of taking everyone along, which you have developed over a long and illustrious public life," the Prime Minister said in the letter.

Mukherjee, who had demitted the office as of India on July 25, also shared the letter on Twitter and said it "touched my heart".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)