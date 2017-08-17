Monsoon 16% below normal

-
The break, though, might have come as a big relief for flood-affected states such as Gujarat and Rajasthan. The break has also pulled down the surplus and the cumulative seasonal rainfall from June 1 to August 16 to around 4 per cent less than normal.
According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between August 10 and August 16, India received just 52.7 millimeters against a normal of 62.6 millimeters.
In big oilseeds and pulses growing states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, rainfall was 30-50 per cent below normal. In Madhya Pradesh, rainfall was almost 85 per cent below normal during the week ended August 16. In Maharashtra, it was 14 per cent below normal.
The IMD has forecast that rainfall in August would be better than in July, at 99 per cent of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 9 per cent. July and August get the most rain during the southwest monsoon.
Water levels in more than 90 reservoirs was 47 per cent of their full capacity till last week.
