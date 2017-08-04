More to come this Sunday, say HBO hackers who leaked GoT episode script

HBO hackers, who leaked unaired episodes of the network's shows, including the highly popular fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, earlier this week, have now threatened to release additional content on the coming Sunday.



In an automated email reply sent to Variety, the wrote that it will "release the leak gradually every week," adding that the next release may come on Sunday.



The group also repeated its claim that it had obtained a total of 1.5 terabytes of data when it broke into HBO's computer networks.The news first broke out on Tuesday when the released a handful of unaired episodes of HBO shows, as well as other internal data, online.The network has acknowledged the hack but has not given out any details about the types of files were able to obtain.